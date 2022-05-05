Major news sites and social media apps such as TikTok have been actively covering this story. However, majority of you reading now might now have heard this story yet. For those of you who are unaware, a man died on Saturday after setting himself on fire in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC. He was a climate activist, according to social media posts from various people who claim to know him.

Wynn Alan Bruce (Facebook)

He was known as Wynn Alan Bruce, 50 years old, from Boulder, Colorado. He self-immolated on Friday which at the time was known as Earth Day. It has been reported that he suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital, where he died, a police officer explained.

A climate scientist and a Zen Buddhist priest known as Kritee Kanko claims to know Bruce through the same meditation group. Kanko wrote on Twitter that while they are still gathering more information, Wynn Bruce had been planning this act for at least a year.

Kanko posted on a response on twitter which states “This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis,” and “We are piecing together info, but he had been planning it for at least one year. #wynnbruce I am so moved.”

In the interview with The New York Times, Kanko justified her tweet more in depth by saying she was not entirely certain of Bruce’s intentions, but rather that “people are being driven to extreme amounts of climate grief and despair.” Kanko also mentioned how she did not want “young people to start thinking about self-immolation.

However, this isn’t the first time someone set themselves on fire to protest inaction against climate change. But this definitely is a story not being talked about enough.

