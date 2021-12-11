San Antonio Pets Alive saves over 56,000 lives

SAN ANTONIO- Since being established in 2011, San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) has saved the lives of more than 56,000 dogs and cats.

SAPA! provides the programs and services needed to eliminate the euthanization

of at-risk animals due to lack of space, adopters or fosters. Some of the services they provide include fosters, medical treatment, transport programs, placement and adoption.

“SAPA! does not have a shelter,” said Stephanie Paz Perez, SAPA! marketing

and public relations manager. “It relies on hundreds of fosters to care for thousands of cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies each year; our incredible fosters and lifesaving team

Our Lady of the Lake University’s Financial Aid will support scholars during the FAFSA application.

“I oversee the day-to-day operations of the financial aid offices staff and provide them with training to assist our students with the financial aid process,” said the Associate Director for fFnancial Aid and Veterans Affairs Coordinator Marsha Eldridge.

Eldridge said that the first step is students applying for the FAFSA application online. The application goes directly to the department of education and they process the application and receive the results back in three to five days. Once she receives

the applications, those students are then notified by our office what the next steps are.

also specialize in caring for neonatal kittens and puppies.”

Perez said that SAPA! has greatly increased the city’s live release rate. SAPA! was founded in 2011 due to the euthanasia rates in San Antonio. Their focus is saving the lives of animals scheduled to be euthanized at the city municipal shelter due to lack of space or illness.

SAPA! is also one of only three Texas animal welfare organizations that purposefully take in parvovirus positive puppies and treat them at their medical care center.

“Through SAPA!, I was able to find my best friend,” said Our Lady of the Lake University senior, Erika Zapata. “I had no intention of adopting a cat that day, but then I saw Emmi, and after the staff let me play with her, I knew I couldn’t leave without her.”

Zapata said that the adoption process was easy and quick, and she is grateful for SAPA! allowing her to find her loving cat.

For those looking to adopt, SAPA! has three onsite locations that you can visit. Individuals may visit the SAPA! Medical Care Center, Petco Love Adoption Center and Building One Rescue Center on the

“I recommend all students apply for financial aid because it changes from year to year based on income,” said Eldridge.

“If you don’t apply, you’ll never know what you qualify for.”

Students speak about FAFSA’s benefits like 19-year-old computer science major at San Antonio College.

“FAFSA has helped me because it has paid for a majority of my tuition cost, which I am very thankful for,” said San Antonio College computer science major Edin Espino. “Currently as you know there’s a pandemic and some families are struggling to get by from paycheck to paycheck.”

Espino said that he recommends all students to apply for financial aid because it definitely helps especially if a person’s actions go unnoticed and they excel well. Espino also said that any amount that FAFSA rewards will be necessary in the end.

Animal Care Service campus to interact with the available dogs and cats.

Staff members are there to guide and assist in the adoption process as well. Some of their animals are also in foster homes. You can visit their website at http://www.sanantoniopetsalive.org and browse through all the available cats and dogs listed.

If interested in adopting an animal in

a foster home, the foster will reach out directly to the potential adopter and set up a meet and greet. SAPA! holds weekend adoption events where fosters bring their foster animals to the event.

Adoption events are advertised on the SAPA! social media accounts, Facebook and Instagram. All adoptions candidates must complete an application.

SAPA! always welcome volunteers to help at their three locations. Volunteer duties include cleaning bowls and cages, walking their dogs and caring for their cats.

They do accept group volunteers, but only in groups of four due to COVID-19. All volunteers must be 18 years or older, but there are many at-home opportunities, such as fostering.

