San Antonio Food Bank serves hope during the pandemic

By Kevin D. Romine

SAN ANTONIO – Founded in 1980, the San Antonio (SA) Food Bank currently services over 58,000 individuals in a calendar week, in 16 different counties.

“Since the pandemic started we’ve had to really up the opportunities for folks to start to receive food assistance [emergency food assistance],” said Kelsey Goldstein, philanthropy manager at SA Food Bank. “We have our mega-distributions every Friday. Those feed anywhere between 1,000 – 3,000 families.”

The SA Food Bank is fighting hunger through education, advocacy and food distribution.

Even as the pandemic continued, SA Food Bank has logged over 10,000 volunteers in the past year. This number includes the National Guard.

“Our mission is fighting hunger and feeding hope. So, we really try to take a holistic approach to fighting hunger in the community,” Goldstein said. “We also provide food programs for kids and for seniors through our partners in the community,”

Goldstein said that SA Food Bank accomplishes its goals through three programs. Food for Today, Food for Tomorrow and Food for a Lifetime.

SA Food Bank offers a help center for those in need of assistance. The help center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The phone number is (210) 431-8326 or toll free at 1-800-246-9121.

The San Antonio Food Bank also offers job assistance, job readiness classes and GED classes. For more information, they can be reached at (210) 431-8378 or by email at jpatterson@safoodbank.org.

For cash and food donations visit their website or contact clientservices@safoodbank.org. If you would like to volunteer, follow this link for more information on how to sign up. can get more information.

