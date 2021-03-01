San Antonio Food Bank received a half-million pound donation of kibble

By Kevin Romine

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank has received a 10,000 bag donation of dog food from Canidae Pet Food to help in recovery from the historic winter storm Uri.

In the past year, Canidae has donated over half a million pounds of kibble to San Antonio area canines.

Canidae is a Texas-based premium pet food brand dedicated to doing good for pets and their people. They are proud to give back and provide a hearty meal for pups in need.

Eric S. Cooper, President & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank, stated, “the winter storm has caused a critical need for dog and cat food, dry or wet.” After the effects of Uri, many families were left without electricity and grocery store shelfs across the state were left empty for days.

Empty shelves at an HEB on Feb 13, 2021, photo from kxan.

“The San Antonio Food Bank is the largest distributor of pet food to low-income families in the region” stated Cooper.

That is why Canidae partnered with the San Antonio Food bank, to help people worry less about feeding their pet companions during uncertain times.

The San Antonio Food Bank has 16 pet donations drop off sites in the San Antonio area. $1 can provide 10 pounds of food for local pets.

Car lines at the San Antonio Food Bank on February 19, 2021, photo from @safoodbank

For more information on how you can help or donate to the San Antonio Food Bank, visit their website or reach out to Heather Stanton at hstanton@safoodbank.org.

