San Antonio criminal defense attorney weighs in on Casey Anthony Docuseries

Casey Anthony or famously named “Tot Mom”, by former Fox News Nation host, Nancy Grace, or the woman acquitted of the murder of her 3-year-old daughter Caylee Marie Anthony is finally “speaking out” in new peacock docuseries. Backlash ensues after Peacock announced that Casey Anthony will be reportedly pleading her case in their exclusive new docuseries, “Where the Truth Lies” after she was famously acquitted of a capital murder charge in 2011 regarding her once missing toddler, Caylee Marie Anthony. Caylee was reported missing in 2008 by her maternal grandparents, and after months of searching, her body was found only 10 houses down in a swamp near the Anthonys’ home, according to her court case. Forensics showed that in the trunk of Casey Anthonys car showed evidence of human decomposition, and a hair that was found was similar to that of Caylee’s. According to ABC news, Anthony was once called “The Most Hated Woman in America” and received numerous death threats after the verdict came out that she was in fact, not guilty. Earlier this November, Peacock announced that the upcoming True Crime docuseries will reportedly revolve around Casey’s side of the story, and is out now as of November 29th, 2022. This will be Anthony’s first time appearing on television since her acquittal. However, for those that remember the disappearance of Caylee Anthony, there are questions and concerns about why the mother is being given a platform. Fox & Friends Host, Ainsley Earhardt, and Nancy Grace going over the controversial docuseries. Nancy Grace, former Fox Nation host, and one of the many journalists to have covered the case was asked in a recent Fox & Friends interview about her thoughts on the upcoming series. According to Fox News, Grace was invited to be a part of the docuseries with Peacock but declined. When asked about why she did not want to take part in the interview Grace said, “I’d be condoning an airbrushed digitized version of her truth. Her truth is very different from the truth.” She also added that, “Whatever we get will be nothing but a pack of lies, and I don’t want to be part of that. The time she should have spoken, many would argue, was in court. I think she should have spoken when her daughter went missing. She told one lie after the next.” Others seem to share different opinions when it comes to whether Anthony deserves a platform to tell her side of the story. San Antonio Criminal Defense Attorney, Adam Cortez was interviewed by KENS5 Eyewitness News in 2011, over ten years ago, and talked with KENS5 briefly about his opinion on Casey Anthony and her case. Cortez recently recalls the trial as extremely horrible, and has dealt with similar cases in his practice, but they did not involve a child. He shared that some people could seem like they have committed murder, but in order to be charged, the jury must have unreasonable doubt, and in this case, the lack of outstanding evidence is reported to have been the reason that Anthony was found not guilty. “I believe the jury made the right decision based on the evidence. That doesn’t mean they didn’t believe she was guilty, but they did not believe there was enough evidence to establish that she was guilty of homicide beyond a reasonable doubt”, stated Cortez. Anthony was however found guilty of falsifying information, child neglect, and obstructing an investigation, which in turn caused her to be sentenced to four years at the Orange County Jail in Florida for time served with a $1000 fine for each count. Cortez added, “neglect was pretty obvious, but whether or not she actually perpetrated the crime- I think she did in my personal opinion, but the evidence was not overwhelming against her. It’s questionable.” Cortez is also not surprised that the docuseries announcement and Peacock is receiving backlash and understands the hate that people have for her, “at a minimum, we should be able to agree that she was one neglectful mom and that’s certainly enough for people not to like her”, he said. Cortez says if he has the time, he may take a look at the series himself, and says that Anthony being given a chance to talk where profit is to be made is not at all shocking, but something he had expected.
