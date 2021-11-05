The Sacred Heart Conventual Chapel gets placed on National Registrar of Historic Places

SAN ANTONIO – On Nov. 4, Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) announced that a campaign started in 2017 had raised millions of dollars to go towards student scholarships and the restoration of historical building on campus.



At an event held at OLLU’s Sueltenfuss Library, with President Diane E. Melby, Ruben M. and Veronica Salazar-Escobedo, the Congregation of Divine Providence Sisters, members of the President’s Council and many other faculty and staff members present, it was announced that the Higher Education. Higher Purpose. campaign had raised approx. $55 million dollars.

In 2017, the Higher Education. Higher Purpose. campaign was established. This is the most extensive campaign ever for the university to put toward scholarships, the renovation of the chapel, the chapel auditorium and other historic buildings.

The unveiling of the banner for the funds raised through the Higher Education. Higher Purpose. Campaign.

“It’s a remarkable experience to not only witness the largest campaign in school history, but also the historical recognition of our chapel,” said A.J. Arreguin, OLLU professor of public relations. “The renovations, scholarships and programs will contribute to current and future students at Our Lady of the Lake University.”

This announcement comes as OLLU has celebrated its 125th year anniversary.

OLLU exemplifies all the good that Catholic higher education can bring to a community. The campus and Sacred Heart Chapel are well know locally.

The Sacred Heart Conventual Chapel was registered as a Texas historical landmark by the United States Department of the Interior in late July.

President Melby, Ruben and Veronica Salazar-Escobedo, Father Kevin and others at the Higher Education. Higher Purpose. Campaign event on Nov. 4.

On July 26, the Sacred Heart Conventual Chapel was placed on the National Registrar of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior.

OLLU was founded in 1895 and the fund for the chapel was started on Aug. 23, 1911, by Mother Florence Walter, superior general of the Sisters of Divine Providence. However, the chapel was not built until 1923. In the following five years, additional features and furnishings were added before it was finally consecrated on July 26, 1928.

“Our hope for this chapel is that it will continue to serve as a beacon of hope for the surrounding neighborhoods as a symbol of the bonds that are created here at the university,” said Sister Pearl Ceasar, senior general of the Congregation of Divine Providence.

OLLU was founded by the Congregation of Divine Providence. It is a private, Catholic university with its main residential campus in San Antonio and additional campuses in Houston and the Rio Grande Valley that are designed for working adults and online programs that serve students across the U.S

