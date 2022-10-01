Rushing back to campus

OLLU students come together at Club Rush

SAN ANTONIO- On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) students gathered in the courtyard to participate in the school’s fall semester Club Rush.

With more than 50 clubs and organizations to choose from, students had many opportunities to participate in new activities, explore new interests or have fun. Among the clubs featured at Club Rush were the theater club, the student government association, Art Ink, Lake Front Media and more.

Since OLLU had an influx of new students this fall, the event attracted eager students seeking activities to get involved in after being isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s nice to have everybody back,” Public Relations Director, Teresa King said. “For me coming in the middle of COVID-19, I didn’t get to see Club Rush as great as it is now.”

In addition to offering students the chance to take part in several organizations, Club Rush also provided a means to reconnect as a student body and be reminded of the importance of being in a close-knit community.

