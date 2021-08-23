Robertson family makes generous donation to OLLU soccer

SAN ANTONIO- After a career ending accident, an Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) women’s soccer alumnae Erica Robertson and her family give back generously to her beloved alma mater.

Born in Baytown, Texas, Robertson moved to San Antonio at a young age. She began her freshman year of college at OLLU in 2015 and graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Robertson received numerous awards at OLLU, including 2016-2018 All-Conference Second Team, United Soccer Coaches Academic Award, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar Team and Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete.

Before OLLU, Robertson played for Lonestar Soccer Club and Brandeis High School. Despite playing soccer throughout her childhood, she contemplated hanging up her jersey after high school.

“I was planning on going to UTSA and not playing soccer anymore until I was given the opportunity from OLLU,” Robertson said. “I wasn’t very good in high school, so I’m grateful that the coaching staff saw potential in me and helped me become successful.”

Robertson played as a forward and outside midfielder on the women’s soccer team for four years at OLLU. Even with her doubts about her athletic skills, she eventually earned a starting position on the team.

More success came as she was named co-captain her junior year and maintained this title until her senior year.

“Erica was always a supportive, hard-working teammate on the field,” said Arthur Salazar, head coach of the OLLU women’s soccer team. “Her personality blossomed over the years, which led her to become a team captain.”

Soccer was not the only thing that brought Robertson to OLLU. The education offered by the university also interested Robertson.

“The main reason I found myself coming to OLLU was the camaraderie of the school,” Robertson said. “Every teammate I encountered at the time seemed to all have the same end goal, which was to win. They believed in working hard while still enjoying the process of having to get there.”

As she finished college, she struggled to figure out her passion. However, Robertson’s clear thing was her desire to give back to her alma mater.

“The main reason that we decided to give back to OLLU was because of how much of an impact the University had on me,” Robertson said. “After a horrific family accident, and shortly after being told I would have to decide to quit the game I love due to multiple head injuries, I found myself at one of the lowest points of my life. The professors and coaches I’ve had still to this day might not know how much of an impact they might’ve had on me, but they helped pull me out of the dark hole I was sinking in.”

The Robertson family generously donated the funds to cover a new scoreboard for the OLLU soccer field and a new surrounding fence.

“The donation from the Robertson family was huge,” Salazar said. “It allowed us to make some improvements to the soccer facility, which we had not been able to do over the past 13 years. Additionally, it also helps with recruiting. Being able to bring prospective players on campus and being proud of our newly renovated facility has been great.”

Robertson currently teaches English online as she receives her license to become a health coach in her dream of helping others cultivate an overall healthier lifestyle.

