Recipe of the month: Peach Cobbler

By Elegy Garcia

SAN ANTONIO- Spring has sprung, and it also brings us sweet fruit! April 13, 2021, is National Peach Cobbler Day which calls for a recipe that is warm yet light for this sunny season.

For this recipe, you will need:

½ cup Self-rising flour

½ cup Milk

½ cup White Sugar

2 tablespoon Brown Sugar

2 tablespoons Butter

½ stick Butter for crust batter

½ teaspoon Cinnamon

½ teaspoon Salt

15oz can of Peaches

Instructions:

First, get a small pan to cook the peaches in. Add the can of peaches, butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar and let boil for 5 minutes on medium heat.

Add ingredients to boil.

Once they’re done cooking, set them aside, preheat the oven to 375, and prepare the crust batter.

Put the remaining butter and white sugar (leave a bit of sugar aside for the top of the peaches) in a bowl and mix until well combined, then add the flour, salt, and milk and mix again.

Arrange the cooked peaches in the bottom of an 9-inch round baking pan. Pour the crust batter on top, sprinkling some extra white sugar on the top, then bake in the preheated oven at 375 for 45 minutes. Let cool and enjoy!

Finished product! Enjoy.

