Recipe of the month- giant chocolate chip walnut cookie

By Elegy Garcia

SAN ANTONIO-Bakers out there will know that February is the month of homemade food, especially baked goods like cookies.

This month, you can share a giant chocolate chip walnut cookie with friends and family or keep it just for you if you need something super sweet.

For this recipe, you will need:

Cooking Spray

2 ¼ Teaspoon Baking Soda

¾ Cup Packed Brown Sugar

1 Teaspoon Salt

1 Cup Unsalted Butter, Softened

¼ Cup White Sugar

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

2 Eggs

1 Package of Instant Vanilla Pudding Mix (Small, 3.4oz)

1 Bag of Chocolate Chips (12oz)

1 Cup of Chopped Walnuts (optional)

Baking instructions:

First, pre-heat your oven to 350°F and prepare a 9-inch cake pan by spraying it with the cooking spray.

While the oven is heating, grab a large bowl and mixer with a paddle attachment, and beat the softened butter for 1 minute on medium speed. Once it is smooth, add in the brown and white sugar, then beat on medium-high until fluffy. Add the two eggs one at a time, waiting for the first egg to be fully incorporated until adding the next one. Then add the vanilla extract and mix until incorporated.

Turn the mixer off and combine the flour, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl. Once combined, turn the mixer on low and slowly add in the dry ingredients until mixed well. Stop the mixer and add in the chocolate chips and walnuts until they are incorporated by hand.

Once these are combined, pour the batter into the greased pan, and press evenly with clean hands so it is evenly flat.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until lightly browned. A toothpick should be inserted into the middle and come out cleanly. Let cool, then cut into pieces and enjoy!

Danielle Ojeda is a Writer, Reporter, and the 2020-2021 Editor-in-Chief for the Lake Front News. Ojeda is a senior and majoring in Mass Communications with a focus in Multimedia Journalism and a minor in Technical and Professional Writing. Her hobbies include creating digital content and managing social media accounts for OLLU organizations and local businesses.

