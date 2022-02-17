By Gabriel Cook San Antonio- The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off Friday, Feb. 4, and will continue until Sunday, Feb. 20 in China across three zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. The international impact committee announced in mid-January that only selected spectators will be allowed to attend the games due to […]
Black History Month is a month to celebrate African Americans who have accomplished something great or impacted the lives of others. San Antonio native, Gina Fuller is an African American veteran that has accomplished many things in her 37 years, including obtaining multiple degrees and currently working on a masters […]
San Antonio artist, Teunice Curtis, was a 15 year-old in high school, when the owner of Blended Designs, a black run company, reached out for her to design a backpack. These backpacks were to showcase Black characters in order to fit the need of representation for Black children. “I think […]
Arlington R. Callies and Father who was protesting, standing at the same statue decades apart.
SAN ANTONIO- Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) will host Casino Night in honor of homecoming week. On Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Casino Night will be held in the Chapel Auditorium and at St. Ann’s Courtyard. “Chapel Auditorium will host the majority of the casino […]
SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) women’s basketball team remains undefeated in the Red River Conference. Six games remain in the season after the conference tournament in Alexandria, Louisiana, from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1. Since the beginning of the conference play on Jan. 6, the […]
SAN ANTONIO – On Dec. 31, Betty White passed away at the age of 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday, and individuals across Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) came together to commemorate her most iconic moments. Just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on […]
SAN ANTONIO—Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) McNair scholar, Adriana Valdez, is working with the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum to document the history of Afro-Latinidades in tribute to Black History Month. Adriana Valdez is an OLLU student majoring in public history and integrated digital and […]