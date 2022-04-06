For the first time, Fiesta de Los Spurs Run will be held in-person

By Paris Quintanilla

SAN ANTONIO- This year marks the third annual and first-ever in-person Fiesta de Los Spurs Run organized by Spurs Give, the San Antonio Spurs’ official nonprofit organization.

This race will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m., right before the Flambeau Parade. The race will start at 1819 North Main Street and go on for two and a half miles until it ends at 107 W. Houston Street.

Credit: San Antonio Express News

Special edition finisher’s medals will be awarded to the first 1,000 people who cross the finish line.

There will be a post-race celebration at Legacy Park downtown, where race participants and outside guests can watch the Spurs take on the Golden State Warriors for their final home game. There will be a big-screen TV, food and drinks for all to enjoy.

Registration for this event costs $45 and includes a t-shirt, medal, race bib, a day-of-race packet, discounts on parking at Frost Tower and surrounding Weston Urban parking lots and food and drink specials at the post-race watch party.

If participants choose to park at Frost Tower or surrounding Weston Urban parking lots, they can walk to Legacy Park to pick up their race day packet or head straight to Milam Park to board a shuttle.

The complimentary shuttle bus will take attendees to the starting line near San Antonio College.

The registration fee for children 10 and under is $10 but will not include the t-shirt. Those who register on race day will have to pay a $50 registration fee.

The money raised will go to Spurs Give, an organization that works to support San Antonio’s youth.

Numerous programs are run by this nonprofit organization, including park renovations, literacy services, coding programs and the Spurs Youth Basketball League.

For more information or to register, go to spursgive.org.

