SAN ANTONIO – Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, professionally known as Doja Cat, has taken the world by storm with her music. While Doja Cat is one of the most prominent artists of our time, there was a moment when she was the one who was in need of inspiration.

Doja Cat’s story began in Los Angeles in 1995, when she was born, but due to personal reasons, she and her mother moved to New York City. During her junior year of high school, she became so involved in the dance and music scene of the city that it became her sole focus. This resulted in her decision to drop out of school.

Doja Cat describes her life as “messy” after dropping out of high school at the age of 16. She spent her time searching the internet for beats and catchy instrumentals to write lyrics and sing along to. Afterward, she would transfer these instrumentals to Garageband, where she would produce her music and upload it to SoundCloud.

Eventually, her efforts in writing music began to pay off when she released the song “So High” on Soundcloud in 2012. This led to a recording contract with Kemosabe Records and RCA Records, resulting in the release of her EP “Purr” in 2014. However, in 2018, Doja Cat started making headlines when she released her amusing single, “Mooo!”. With the help of social media, Doja Cat’s song blew up on the application Tik Tok where people created dances and videos to her music.

In June of 2021, Doja released her most recent album, “Planet Her,” which had several songs reach the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. Doja Cat claims that her goal was to create an album that inspired peace and harmony. With time, her album gained so much popularity that she became one of the most recognized artists in the industry.

Even though Doja Cat’s recent album became very popular, she started out by sampling instrumentals from well-known artists. Her music and lyrics are inspired by various artists, such as Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and PARTYNEXTDOOR. Due to her successes, Doja Cat now serves as an inspiration to many upcoming musicians and young people.

Even students at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) have been inspired by Doja Cat’s music and encouraged to be confident in their own skin. OLLU freshman Kassandra Moya states, “Doja Cat has inspired me by helping me embrace my femininity… Her songs convey a feminist message with “woman” about how powerful women are in society….” Through her music, Doja Cat deconstructs what it means to be feminine and makes it possible for individuals like Moya to embrace who they are.

Doja Cat inspires women’s femininity and encourages them to work hard towards their dreams. Senior Sydney Rodriguez states, “Doja Cat started from the bottom, but she had a goal. She never gave up on music, and her determination pushes me to keep going in hopes of my dreams becoming a reality.”

The beginning of Doja Cat’s career was small, but it is a testament that everyone has to start somewhere to succeed. Initially, her entrance into music was quiet, but her desire to create music led her to become one of the most influential musicians in the world.

