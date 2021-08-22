Professor Villarreal restores Mexican American studies at OLLU

SAN ANTONIO—A professor at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) has accomplished academic goals for her and her students.

In her seven years at OLLU, Aimee Villarreal, PhD, Associate Professor of Mexican American Studies, has restored a program at OLLU and worked on a book.

“Our goal was to honor the legacy and active spirit of the discipline while making modifications that are responsive to a new generation of scholars who are living in an increasingly globalized and interconnected world,” Dr. Villarreal said, according to an article on SA Current.

During her first year at OLLU, she developed a plan to reintroduce Mexican American Studies after being eliminated from low enrollment.

“Dr. Villarreal inspires my pursuits through her passion,” said Adriana Valdez, an integrated digital and public history major with a minor in Mexican American studies student. “She also pushes me to reach my full potential and is always there with encouragement when I need it.”

OLLU professor, Dr. Villarreal, has not only work to accomplish her academic goals, but also for future students.

Dr. Villarreal received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and foreign language from New Mexico State University. She earned a master’s degree in bicultural-bilingual studies from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a Master of Art in Anthropology from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Additionally, she obtained her PhD. in anthropology from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Dr. Villareal is revising and waiting for permission to publish her book “Sanctuaryscapes in the New Mexico Borderlands.” She is head of the Mexican American Studies program and the Director of the Center for Mexican American Studies and Research.

