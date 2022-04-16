The Center for Development and Testing is here to help OLLU graduates prepare for life after college

By Paris Quintanilla

SAN ANTONIO- Graduation day is right around the corner, and students at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) are to begin their new lives outside of school.

Many could agree that graduation day is exciting, but it can also be stressful. In the midst of finding a job, there is a possibility that students may be overwhelmed with the process.

It is said that by planning and preparing for their careers, students can be confident about life after graduation.

“I’d always recommend students to first visit The Center for Career Development and Testing (CCDT) since this is a free resource to students and alumni,” OLLU Career Advisor for College and Professional Studies, Lucero Villarreal said. “We provide in-person and virtual appointments for resume reviews, job search strategies, interview preparation, career exploration and we even have a career closet where you can borrow professional attire for interviews or other professional events.”

Credit: OLLUSA.edu

With the help of CCDT and its faculty, students have access to resources, guidance and information they need for finding a job, learning what employers are looking for or enhancing their professional skills.

A good resume has the power to open doors and give the applicant an opportunity to showcase their qualities and strengths, according to careeronestop.org. Students and alumni can schedule a personal meeting with a career advisor, either in person or virtually, to get assistance with their resumes or cover letters that will grab the attention of future employers and recruiters.

“Before recent grads begin applying, they must have a professional resume and a professional LinkedIn or Handshake profile,” Villarreal said. “If you’re not getting calls back, that means there may be an issue with your resume or your online presence.”

Compared to LinkedIn, Handshake is tailored for OLLU students. Student users can use Handshake to find local and national job openings, and when employers post a job opening, it’s because they’re specifically looking for OLLU students to hire. By using their OLLU email, students can create an account at ollusa.joinhandshake.com.

Along with a strong resume, it is also important for students to further develop the professional skills that are necessary to secure jobs.

“The National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) lists problem-solving skills, analytical skills and the ability to work well in a team as the top three attributes that employers are seeking in a candidate’s resume,” Villarreal said.

A student who has never held a job or internship can still take advantage of the CCDT’s services by scheduling a preparation appointment, which helps students identify the skills and knowledge potential employers seek.

“Whether or not you’ve had an internship or a part-time job while in school, odds are that you’ve gained these skills in the classroom,” Villarreal said. “Our office provides interview preparation appointments for students and alumni so we can gladly help you figure out how to translate your work experience and classroom experience for a job interview.”

“They helped me realize the skills I didn’t know I had,” OLLU student, Annabelle Vasquez said.

If a student is interested in further developing their professional skills to include in their resumes, volunteering is a way to do so.

“Volunteer work is another great way to gain skills because often these organizations give you the flexibility you need to manage your work/ life balance,” Villarreal said. “Through certain volunteer opportunities, you can learn new skills or gain new experience that might make you a more well-rounded job candidate.”

Students may use the CCDT to begin preparing for their future endeavors and will be around long after they graduate.

“Former students are always welcome at our office so tell your friends, siblings or cousins who graduated last semester, three years ago or 15 years ago,” Villarreal said. “We’re here for all of you.”

To reach the CCDT office, one can email ccdt@ollusa.edu, call them at 210-528-7134 or visit them at the Walter Center in room G03.

Made by: Paris Quintanilla

