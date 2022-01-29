SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) alumna Christina Sweet pursues a career in health care.

Sweet began her freshman year in the fall of 2003 and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in the spring of 2006. She continued her education at OLLU the following summer and received her master’s degree in May of 2008. Both of her degrees are in learning and communication disorders.

During her time at OLLU, Sweet was an active member of the OLLU community. She was a member of Student Alumni Organization, Student Government Association, National Student Speech Hearing Language Association, Women’s Christian Fellowship, Dillo Awakening, Providence Retreat Outreach Program and Associate of the Congregation of Divine Providence.

On top of this impressive involvement at the university, Sweet also did a work study program with the English department for two years and the Campus Ministry program for one year as an undergraduate. As a graduate student, Sweet worked as a Lab Assistant for the Wollfolk Chair in the Jersig Center.

Sweet currently works at Silver Tree Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she works with adults that have difficulty with their speech, cognition and/or swallowing. With the pandemic, like most work environments, she has had to adjust as her duties at work evolved.

“Aside from the obvious increase of use of Personal Protection Equipment, our focus has shifted from providing mostly healthcare to also recognizing and assisting in the new problems we’ve seen develop because of new forced social isolation,” said Sweet. “I treat a lot more people with difficulty swallowing because of respiratory problems these days too.”

Sweet decided early in high school that she wanted to be a Speech-Language Pathologist and saw that OLLU had a great program for the field.

“I was deciding between two different colleges and two very different career paths, and OLLU made many more personal attempts to reach out, making it feel like the right choice,” Sweet said. “The classes were small and felt personal, the campus was friendly, and learning and getting to feel Providence helped me feel like I was on the right path up to and including the help and encouragement I got from faculty that now are considered friends and colleagues.”

(Photo courtesy of Christina Sweet) Pictured left to right: Julie Sweet, Christina Sweet, Evie Sweet, Sammi Sweet

Currently, Sweet lives in San Antonio with her wife Julie and her two daughters Evie and Sammi. She still is active in OLLU life as she participates the annual confetti run each year and attends OLLU soccer games when she and her family can. She also is still a member of the Associate of the Congregation of Divine Providence. Most of her current involvement, however, is acting as a supervisor for Communication Sciences and Disorders graduate students.

Sweet usually takes two graduate students from the program, one each semester. However, between the year 2020 and 2021, because of some sites’ abilities to accept students, she had six graduate students to supervise.

Throughout her life, Sweet has lived out the mission of OLLU through her service to others and the community around her, as well as her continued professional and personal mentoring of current students, always keeping God at the root of everything she does.

