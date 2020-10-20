October 21, 2020

Lake Front News

News for the students. By the students.

Pet adoptions Sky Rocket During Coronavirus Pandemic

Sophia Mora 21 hours ago 1 min read
Despite the coronavirus putting everyone on lockdown, there have been some huge benefits from it for some of our furry friends! More and more pets have been adopted due to the amount of free time that people have now. The pandemic has also affected some businesses within the pet industry, such as doggy daycare, Kara’s K9 Retreat, who have an overwhelming amount of new clients due to people getting new dogs.

OLLU student, Sophia Mora speaks to recent dog adopters to get their insight on the process of getting a dog in quarantine.

Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

OLLU Launches News School

23 hours ago Gabriel Cook
1 min read

A bloody good time

2 days ago Kevin Romine
1 min read

2020 Census-SAISD

1 week ago rogerd1001

You may have missed

2 min read

5 Socially distant fall festivities in San Antonio

20 hours ago Laura Miguel
1 min read

Pet adoptions Sky Rocket During Coronavirus Pandemic

21 hours ago Sophia Mora
1 min read

OLLU Launches News School

23 hours ago Gabriel Cook
1 min read

A bloody good time

2 days ago Kevin Romine
%d bloggers like this: