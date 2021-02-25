Persona 5 Royal gaming review

By Raul Joseph Mojica

SAN ANTONIO- Your chances of winning Persona 5 Royal are almost none, but if you do overcome the challenges in the game your character develops from a prisoner held captive to a hero who saves the world.

Persona 5 Royal is a Japanese roleplaying game created by Atlus. The game was first released on March 31, 2020 for American distribution. The format is an update of the original Persona 5 video-game with added content such as a new story, characters to engage, and locations to explore.

What makes Persona 5 Royal one of the greatest JRPG of 2020, is the excellent storytelling, vibrant music, and wonderful characters throughout the game.

The storyline follows an anonymous student that arrives to Tokyo after being arrested and expelled from his high school.

As he tries to escape trouble at his new school, he is drawn into metaverse where the evil hearts of mankind are revealed. With a new passion to steal the hearts of the corrupted, he teams up with his new friends and takes on the corruption within Tokyo.

The story may seem like a usual anime plot because of the themes of freedom, seeking a sense of belonging and breaking down the chains of society.

In an interview between 4Gamer and the game’s director Katsura Hashino the development and meaning of Persona 5 was explained. Hashino stated the details in the game reflect a “theme similar to that of a journey of self-discovery”.

The details in the story were successful in allowing the players to explore the world and story of Persona at their own pace.

In addition, the musical score that is played throughout the game sets thermosphere apart from other games. Persona 5 music is played with an upbeat jazz sound with a purpose to kick up the players adrenaline. The vocalist is Lyn Inaizumi, a Japanese Jazz and soul music artist.

The most notable song that manages that enlighten my gameplay are Rivers In the Desert and Last Surprise. Both songs have kept my blood pumping for any foe that crosses my path. I highly recommend checking out the Persona 5 Royal soundtrack for your next playlist.

The vast array of characters that exist within the world is also a notable feature. After venturing throughout the story, there is downtime where its focus on building your relationships with your teammates. This is an important mechanic throughout the story as it aids in improving combat and special techniques for each character.

Overall, the characters of Persona 5 Royal are diverse with their own strengths and struggles that make them human for us to connect to.

Persona 5 Royal is a must for those who love roleplaying games with a lively soundtrack and vibrant characters. The game can be purchased on PlayStation 4 store. However, if you are interested in the series, I would suggest exploring the Persona series as there are various games for you to enjoy.

