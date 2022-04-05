By Sophia Mora

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Inject Protect San Antonio (SNIPSA) will host their annual Pooch Parade April 9 at 7:45 a.m. to promote saving animals throughout the city.

The SNIPSA Pooch Parade features nearly 800 dogs that parade through the streets of Alamo Heights, cheered on by neighbors with treats and water stops.

Previous year’s parade participant poses with her pup.

Photo by: SNIPSA

This year will mark SNIPSA’s 23rd annual Pooch Parade in support of the movement to decrease the number of strays on San Antonio’s streets. This year’s parade is hosted by Therapy Animals of San Antonio at the Alamo Heights Swimming pool located at 250 Viesca St. San Antonio, Tx 78209.

The event will take place Saturday, April 9, 7:45 a.m. -11 a.m. and will feature a variety of activities for dogs and their owners to take part in. Registration and activities will begin at 7:45 a.m. followed by the costume contest at 8:15 a.m., only one hour before the parade. At 9:15 a.m. the parade will commence.

Canine taking place in previous year’s costume contest.

Photo by: SNIPSA

Some of the activities that the event will feature include a selfie booth to take photos in with your pup, retriever agility demonstrations, an interactive training course, and various vendors offering animal-related products.

The costume contest is completely free with parade registration, so parade participants are encouraged to dress their pup up in their best costume and let them walk the runway.

This year’s parade will integrate a doggy-themed 4K, but there is a short-cut route for pups who need to walk a shorter distance. SNIPSA will also be bringing some adoptable animals for anyone looking to add a new member to the family.

If you are interested in registering for the 23rd annual Pooch Parade, click here.

View some of SNIPSA’s available animals below.

