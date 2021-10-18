OLLU men’s soccer has been undefeated through four conference games within the past two weeks, being placed in the number two spot.

Men’s soccer is led by coach Arthur Salazar who is undergoing his first season as head coach with the men’s soccer team. After being the team’s assistant coach from the years 2008-2012. But, before joining the coaching staff, Salazar played for the Saints back in the fall of 2007 as the team’s captain.

The team has many goals for the rest of the season; however, their primary goal is to earn a spot at the national tournament in mid-November.

Senior forward Mitchell Medrano has been with the Saints since his freshman year and has yet to make an appearance in the national tournament.

” As a senior, this would mean the world,” Medrano said. “It’s every team’s goal to win the national tournament; to be able to participate this year in this tournament would be a great accolade to many of our season’s achievements over the years.”

The Saints haven’t had a conference win since the fall season of 2016 and a national victory since the year 2012. Being seated in the number two spot in the conference, the team’s leaders, as of Oct. 7, lead with individuals Juan Martin Chica with three goals and two game-winning goals.

Noberto Lira, the Saints captain, has two assists, 23 shots and nine shots on goals. And goalkeeper Keelin Garrity with 24 saves.

“I believe that consistency is my biggest strength as an athlete; I’ve had many coaches that have pushed me to be the athlete I am today as they taught me the importance of passion and dedication for the game,” Chica said.

The team is projected to do very well the rest of the season as they are a team of nine seniors, 11 juniors, two sophomores and 17 freshmen.

“As serving as the team’s captain, I can say we are built on integrity and in the long run,” Lira said. “We are a family that has each other’s back on and off the field; we play not just for ourselves but each other and as well as the program.”

The OLLU men’s team will have their next home conference match on Oct. 21 versus the University of Houston-Victoria.

