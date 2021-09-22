Tennis star, Naomi Osaka donated to Haiti earthquake relief.

SAN ANTONIO— The 23-year-old tennis star, Naomi Osaka, pledged to donate winnings to Haiti before tennis tournament on Aug. 15.

Osaka, who is of Haitian and Japanese descent, is currently ranked No. 3 by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

Just one month after playing in the Tokyo Olympics, Osaka played in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati to help the victims of the Haiti earthquake that struck on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The winner of the tournament will receive $255,220, according to perfect-tennis.com, and the runner-up will receive $188,945. The Western Southern Financial Group, the title sponsor of the tournament, said it would math Osaka’s prize money for the Haiti relief efforts.

Highest paid female athlete Naomi Osaka,

photo credit spurzine.com

Although Osaka lost in the third round of the tournament, she raised $50,000 after the Western Southern Financial Group matched her donation.

“It really hurts to see all the devastation

that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break, I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors’ blood is strong we’ll keep rising.” Naomi Osaka

Haiti was impacted with a 7.2 earthquake on Saturday morning. According to the Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency, on Sunday, August 22, the death toll was 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

Despite being less disastrous than the historic 2010 earthquake, killing 250,000 and leaving 1.5 million people injured, the impact of the Aug.14 earthquake was nothing but disastrous.

If interested in donating to the Haiti earthquake victims, you can check these organizations:

Partners in Health- working to provide hospital beds and outreach teams.

SOIL- they have been working in some of the poorest areas in Haiti. Locally Haiti- working to secure requested items for medical workers.

Hope for Haiti- Florida- based organization is gearing up to distribute first aid supplies and medical equipment. Humanity & Inclusion- Haitian team ison the ground distributing hygiene kits, medical supplies, and critical id.

These are just a couple of organizations that are helping for the Haiti relief efforts, but a more in-depth list can be found on USA Today.

Who is Naomi Osaka? Naomi Osaka is a 23-year-old professional Japanese-American tennis player. In 2019, Osaka made history when the Tennis Association (WTA) ranked Osaka No. 1 in women’s tennis, the first Asian player to reach this ranking.

Osaka started training when she was just 3-years-old. In March 2018, Osaka won her first WTA tour at Indian Wells, California.



