A Night In Old San Antonio, or commonly known as NIOSA, is one of the largest events that takes place in downtown San Antonio. This year will be the 73rd presentation, drawing people from all over San Antonio and the nation to celebrate San Antonio‘s history.

NIOSA started in 1936 as just a simple harvest festival where locals relied on Conservative Society members to provide food. According to niosa.org, the festival was located on the grounds of Mission San Jose. It used to be a one-day event that people celebrated but has since grown into a four-day celebration. Jade Berry is looking forward to her first NIOSA event.

“I am excited to learn about San Antonio’s history and partake in the events at NIOSA. I am hoping this will become one of my annual traditions,” said Jade Berry.

Locals and visitors can celebrate NIOSA by eating, enjoying live entertainment and partying with other locals. Hundreds of food trucks and businesses, entertainers, and bands lineup to serve the community to raise money for historic preservation.

Foods and booths captured from NIOSA.

Organizers are promising new and improved entertainment with over 160 food and drinks trucks and booths, that is according to niosa.org. The annual event will also be held at a larger venue, 227 S. Presa St. San Antonio native, Haden Stockton, attends the event every year and is looking forward to the changes.

“I love NIOSA! I look forward to Food and drinks! My go to foods are Maria’s tortillas, beef kabobs and snails! The music is great too! From mariachi to western, is always a great time,” said Haden Stockton.

If you are interested in attending NIOSA this year it will run from April 5-April 8. The gates will be open 5:30pm and close at 10:30pm. You can purchase your tickets on the link below.

Tickets & Deals (niosa.org)

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

There is no ads to display, Please add some