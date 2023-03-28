On your marks, get set, go!

The 5k Confetti Run is around the cornerSAN ANTONIO- The Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) 5k Confetti Run is back and set for Saturday, April 22. The run is a pre-Fiesta San Antonio Event on OLLU’s campus, and funds raised will go towards scholarships for OLLU students. Last year’s event broke the number of participants record, with approximately 600 runners and walkers in attendance. This year, the number is likely to increase. Pedro Tijerina, OLLU’s Student Engagement Coordinator and retired Military Veteran, says he hasn’t run the event in years due to his injuries acquired from the Military. Still, if convinced to participate with the students, he’ll gladly partake in the cardio. “I haven’t run it since I always had bad knees due to my Military injury,” Tijerina said. “I’ve gotten to work previous year’s events, and it was so fun interacting with the participants. Some of them even brought their dogs to join them.” The Confetti Run is known to be a great family event as well. With a separate, shorter run called the “Kids Run,” runners can register their children to get a taste of the 5k run for themselves. Runners are also allowed to walk through the 5k and receive a goodie bag and T-shirt once completing the race. Numerous vendors line up at OLLU to feed the crowd and serve BBQ, fresh fruit and drinks. “This year, I will most likely volunteer for the event, but if someone encourages me to join, I would gladly take the opportunity,” Tijerina said. “But someone may have to carry me back.” For more information about the Confetti Run, please visit Run Sign Up.com, titled “OLLU Confetti 5k Run/Walk.”
