SAN ANTONIO—An Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) cross-country (XC) and track student-athlete has set three school records.

Junior biology major Nadia Sifuentes currently has the school record in the 4K with a time of 15:12, the 5K with a time of 18:30, and the 6K with a time of 22:35.

“My junior XC season has been filled with PR’s and, more importantly, happy and wholesome memories,” Sifuentes said. “Seeing success as an individual and as a team has reawakened my love for the sport, and I couldn’t have done it alone.”

Sifuentes is originally from Brownsville, Texas, and joined the OLLU team in the fall of 2019. She mentioned that at first, running was something she just did and had no passion for it.

“I saw her talent from her first practice, and I knew that every record from 800 up would go down if she wanted to go after it,” said Patrick Torres, head coach of the cross- country team. “Her cross-country season has been phenomenal, and I know that she has the talent to be an All-American runner in cross country and track if we can keep stacking good training on top of good habits.”

Last year during COVID-19, Sifuentes struggled not only academically but in her personal life. When coach Torres arrived as the new coach that year, he noticed Sifuentes’ situation and struggles but had the opportunity to watch her become a leader, get her grades back on track, and run well.

“I have become very proud of Nadia throughout this season; she has improved tremendously and is only determined to do better,” said Viridiana Zuniga, a sophomore kinesiology major. “Last year wasn’t the best year for everyone, but she has definitely redeemed herself, and I know she is capable of breaking many more records.”

The team was affected by COVID-19 as they did not have a coach for their fall 2020 season. Coach Patrick joined OLLU in Nov. 2020 as interim head coach for cross- country and track and field.

The women and men cross-country teams recently won their seventh conference championships,with Sifuentes earning first place in the 5K with a time of 18:50. They will be attending the 66th Annual NAIA Cross-Country National Championship on Nov. 19 in Vancouver, Washington.

XC team breaks OLLU records

Photo courtesy of @ollutrack via Instagram

The Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) men’s and women’s teams won their seventh conference championship

in the 2021 Red River Athletic Conference Championship. Jose Zarate won the individual title for the men in the 8k with a time of 25:31. Nadia Sifuentes won the individual title for the women in the 5K with a time of 18:50. The men are set to participate for the 66th Annual NAIA Men’s Cross-Country National Championship on November 19, in Vancouver, Washington. Sifuentes and Jasmine Hernandez will be representing the women’s team at the 42nd Annual NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championship that same day.

