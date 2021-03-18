OLLU’s first Mass (Comm)ference

By Laura Miguel

SAN ANTONIO—Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) is hosting a three-day virtual event for students.

OLLU Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication and Theater is hosting a virtual Mass (Comm)ference from Monday, April 26, to Wednesday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This event will help all students understand a variety of career opportunities for them with degrees in our program,” said Dr. Candace Zepeda, chair of the Department of Undergraduate and Graduate English and the Mass Communication and Theater School at OLLU. “The event will also help launch and promote the [mass communication and theater] school across the university.”

The three-day event will showcase speakers in the fields of multimedia journalism, broadcasting, public relations, technical writing and theater.

“Students can get insights in the field, networking opportunities, and potentially internships and jobs,” said A.J. Arreguin, a public relations professor at OLLU.

There will be three professional speakers each day of the event. The confirmed speakers so far are Tanya Sammis, CEO of Sammis & Ochoa PR Firm, Laura Puig, public relations specialist in the entertainment industry, Andres Muñoz, vice president for Marketing-Communications and Tourism at Visit San Antonio, and alumna Angelica Casa, Video Journalist for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

“The process in planning this event consisted of many emails, teamwork, and creativity,” said Catalina Sanchez, a mass communication student. “My team and I have been planning the event since September.”

A registration link will be sent to students starting in April. Each session will be an hour long with separate links on the virtual platform Cisco Webex.

Professor Arreguin said that this event will not be open to other students from other universities, but they are open to the idea of inviting high school students around the area to join.

This is their first year hosting the event and plan for it to be annually. If circumstances allow it, they want next year’s event to be in person on campus.

For more updates about the event, follow the event on Instagram (mass.commference) and the Ruben Veronica Escobedo School of Mass Communication and Theater on Facebook and Instagram (OLLU_MCT)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related