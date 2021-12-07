Jesse Borrego speaks to the Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication

SAN ANTONIO- The Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication hosted an evening with Hollywood actor Jesse Borrego on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Thiry Auditorium.

Borrego called his public lecture and promotion of the Salazar-Escobedo School “Bridging the Cultural Uncanny Valley: Image and Story in the 21st Century.” Borrego shared his perspective on cultural identity and image, and after speaking,

he provided intimate conversations to encourage and motivate OLLU students navigating through the media industry.

Recently, Borrego was invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and is one out of four Latinos to hold this honor.

He is a San Antonio native with an impressive history in film, television and stage production. Borrego is best known for his roles as Cruz Candelaria in Blood In Blood Out, Jesse V. Velasquez in Fame, Gael Ortega in 24, and George King in Dexter.

“Jesse has over 40 years of professional experience in the entertainment industry and is committed to diversifying the arts nationwide,” said Dr. Candace Zepeda, host of the event and undergraduate and graduate English school director at OLLU.

Dr. Zepeda said that it is an occasion that students can learn from someone

in the industry. She noted that Borrego wants to help students find their voice and path in this world. Recently, Borrego has shifted the gears in his career, focusing more of his time on helping students of color and disenfranchised communities find a pathway to the world of media

entertainment. Before the public lecture, there were activities, including Borrego meeting with students, OLLU leadership, and the Mass Communication Program funders, Veronica and Ruben Escobedo. The Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication invited current scholars of the program to participate by being student ambassadors of the event. Student ambassadors took on the responsibility

of leading the event in the planning and coordinating.

“By launching the Escobedo school ambassador program, students will be able to participate in practicing what they have learned in their classes at hosted events,” Zepeda said.

“My goal was to provide an actual real- world experience and have students represent their school to their OLLU and San Antonio community. The ambassadors are the face of the Escobedo School and represent their programs.”

For most of the student ambassadors, this was their first time officially planning an event.

“It started as planning the event to now being the host of this event!” said Teresa King, social media manager and English work-study at OLLU. “Not only is this breaking me out of my comfort zone, but

it was an excellent opportunity to network myself as a social media manager and event coordinator.”

The event was streamed and followed by a meet and greet and autograph session with Borrego. The OLLU mass communication program hopes to host events like this once again next year.

