OLLU women’s soccer wins conference

By Sophia Mora

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) women’s soccer team won the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) regular season title for the second year in a row.

The Saints were named champions on March 20 after a 2-0 victory against Louisiana State University-Shreveport (LSUS). This was OLLU’S ninth straight win over all and their sixth straight win in conference.

With a 4-2 victory over University of Houston-Victoria (UHV) on March 27, the Saints maintained their winning streak with their tenth consecutive win.

“As a competitor you never want to lose, so it was important to keep that mentality,” said Arthur Salazar, OLLU women’s soccer head coach. “It also helps to maintain consistency and continue to prove that we belong in the top spot.”

Salazar said that it is important to keep the momentum going into the conference tournament.

This season, the OLLU women’s soccer team became the first team in Saints’ history to achieve an undefeated regular season. If the Saints win the conference tournament, they will proceed to nationals.

“Our team can best prepare by maintaining healthiness and motivation,” said Baye Polansky, senior captain of the OLLU women’s soccer team. “Since we have a bye week, we need to keep the same motivation we have been showing throughout our conference season. We don’t want to go into the tournament too confident and then get caught off guard by our opponents.”

OLLU also held a tailgate on March 27 in celebration of the Saints last home game of the season. Parents of the women’s soccer team gathered together to prepare for the annual barbecue.

“The significance of the annual barbecue allows us parents to show our thanks to the players and the staff for all the dedication and hard work they do throughout the year to put the best team possible on the field,” said Dana Polansky, father of Baye Polansky. “It also builds comradery between the parents and all the other players.”

Polansky said that this was the biggest crowd he has seen in the past four years.

The Saints will next compete in the RRAC Tournament from April 2-9 in Texarkana.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related