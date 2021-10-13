SAN ANTONIO – An award-winning actor will take the stage of the Thiry Auditorium and walk the campus of Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) on Oct. 28.

This free event presented by the OLLU Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication and Theater will feature the award-winning actor and writer Jesse Borrego.

Borrego, known for his inspiring work, such as in the cultural indie-film Blood In Blood Out, Fame, 24, Dexter and more, will speak to the OLLU community at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the 28th.

Movie cover for Blood In Blood Out.

Photo credit Hollywood Pictures.

Borrego has been at the forefront of Chicano Art for a long time. When asked about his influences, he had nothing but praise. Rene Rivera was one of his biggest influences.

“He actually referred me to the theater department, and that’s how I got into higher education [college], and it just opened up an entire world because then I saw myself as culturally viable in American society,” Borrego said.

Despite attending the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Borrego had a lot of influence from his peers at OLLU.

“And that’s kind of how I got reinvigorated into the local San Antonio theater scene which included Our Lady of the Lake 24th street experiment [which] had a very strong theater program at that time, and a lot of the people I was learning from are from Our Lady of the Lake,” Borrego said.

Borrego was one of four Latinos to recently be invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences; however, even with this high honor, he remains humble.

“So much as it’s become a big [cultural] cult-film because of the subject matter; I look beyond that, and I say, ‘Yeah, but look at what we were representing,’” Borrego said.

Borrego will spend the day touring OLLU and speaking with mass communication students – sharing insight into the industry and answering any questions they may have before appearing on stage to talk to OLLU community leaders.

An Evening with Jesse Borrego Bridging the Uncanny Valley: Image and Story in the 21st Century will take place on Oct. 28th, from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. in the Thiry Auditorium at OLLU located at 411 SW 24th St.

Admission is free, but seating may be limited, so get there early.

