OLLU students receive free McNay admission

“Experience Transformation Through Art” by taking advantage of the new partnership between Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) and the McNay Art Museum. All OLLU students receive free general admission at the museum by presenting their OLLU through May 2022.

Selena Forever/ Siempre Selene McNay Exhibition. Courtesy @McNayArt Facebook

From paintings and sculptures to works on paper and more, the McNay offers a unique art museum experience filled with moments of surprise, inspiration, and beauty throughout their 25-acre campus.

Photo courtesy: @McNayArt Facebook

The beautiful McNay Museum engages a diverse community in the exploration of visual arts and features more than 22,000 works including:

• Medieval and Renaissance art

• 19th- through 21st- century European and American paintings, sculptures, and photographs

• Prints and drawings of the Southwest

• The Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts

• Jeanne and Irving Mathews Collection of Art Glass

• Art of New Mexico

Photo courtesy: @McNayArt Facebook

The Spanish Colonial Revival residence was built by artist and educator Marion Koogler McNay in the 1920s. It was the first modern museum when it opened in 1954. About 200,000 visitors enjoy the works by modern masters Paul Gauguin, Vincent van Gogh, Edward Hopper, Joan Mitchell, Alice Neel, Georgia O’Keeffe, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, and Pierre-Auguste Renoir per year. Guests can also enjoy the 25 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds that include sculpture by Willie Cole, Robert Indiana, Luis A. Jiménez Jr., Alejandro Martín, George Rickey, Joel Sharpiro, Kiki Smith, Tom Wesselmann and more.

Photo courtesy: @McNayArt Facebook



Follow the McNay on FaceBook @McNayArt to stay up to date on current event and exhibitions. For directions and museum hours, please visit www.mcnayart.org.

