OLLU Students on 2020 & the New Year

In this video, Beatriz Sanchez (graduating senior) and Ashley Maldonado (junior) reflects on the struggles of 2020 and their wishes for the upcoming new year.

Beatriz is a psychology major, graduating within two weeks. She’s been a student employee for nearly a year and notices a drop in her workload when she compares it to previous semesters. Giving her time to catch up on assignments in her day. She states “I think this year was the year for self-care. The year that everybody kinda had to think of themselves, take care of themselves.”

Ashley Maldonado is a volleyball player that balances her athletic life alongside her academics in an already hectic year. “My hopes for 2021, hopefully Covid-19 finishes because it been very different this year. So hopefully next year will be a better year for us.”

