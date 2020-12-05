OLLU Students Believe Covid-19 Is a Hoax

Students Our Lady of the Lake University have raised a lot of question to the severity of the corona virus and if there is an actual virus the world is undergoing. Interviews amongst multiple students were conducted to reveal how students feel about the matter of the coronavirus. The novel of the virus is that It first emerged in china. OLLU students have expressed their frustration with regards to the virus on whether they think it’s a hoax or whether it’s as serious as what its perceived. Tyler Giron a student at our lady of the lake says “Covid is something the government have made and that people of great wealth such as bill gates have intentionally spread this virus in order to win and gain financial profit”. However, there is a variety of students who have stated that they had lost family members and close ones due to the corona virus so opinions on the matter remained adamant on the belief that coronavirus is a deadly virus which everyone must take seriously.

A variety of students use social media at our lady of the lake university and usually refer to social media for news, music, games etc. students at our lady of the lake university expressed that Major social media outlets such as Facebook , Instagram, snapchat etc. frequently share information with what caused the major outbreak and also ways to prevent people falling victim to the coronavirus, however some students at our lady of the lake are frustrated with the information provided because of the belief that all platforms contradict each other. Student at our lady of the lake Amber Manyose says “ we are told that there is no cure for coronavirus but my mother contracted coronavirus and was given medication by a doctor in in which she made a full recovery from so what’s the use of the vaccine they are creating ?’ Once the virus has been contracted CDC have made it evident that there must be a minimum two-week quarantine in order for the virus to leave the body. however on October 5 according Dr Sean Conley a representative of the CDC who was the doctor taking care of Donald Trump whilst it was surfaced that he had contracted the corona virus reported that the president “reports no symptoms of Covid 19 and vital signs are stable” which then led to president trump being dismissed from hospital in order to continue his presidential campaign with his team despite only spending less than 3 days in quarantine. Students at our lady of the lake voiced their opinion on the matter with regards to headlines released on Donald’s Trump rapid recovery despite regular protocol to quarantine for 14 days . Student Dezeree white said “It can’t be that serious because how does Donald Trump recover within a short amount of time and at an old age but there’s people who are dying or facing the brink of death due to the virus.

Furthermore, some students at our lady of the lake expressed their views with regards to the vaccine being created which is supposedly being made to prevent the spread of the virus. However people that contracted the coronavirus was given medication in order to get rid of the virus which people have made full recoveries with however there is a vaccine being created in order to heal the virus. Students believe have that the vaccine being created can cause more harm to the body than if someone didn’t take it. So, students at our lady of the lake university have raised question as to why there is a vaccine being created if there is medication being provided which stops the virus. Student at our lady of the lake Atlantis “ the vaccine being created doesn’t make sense, why would they create a vaccine if there is already medication which heals people from the virus. And why must we even take any medication if it just takes 2 weeks of qurantinig to recover from the virus?”

