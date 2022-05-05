SAN ANTONIO- This ceremony is Friday, 6 May, 9:00-10:00 AM at the Chapel Auditorium located at Our Lady of the Lake University. This year’s ceremony will be presented by Dr. Wallis Sanborn and the Student Veterans of America.

The schedule for this ceremony will consist of the following

National Anthem Adrienne Grey, U.S Army Pianist: Mark S. Marty

Opening Remarks, President Diane Melby

Featured Speaker, Pedro Farela, U.S Marine

RECOGNITIONCOINSYMBOLISM, Dr. Wallis Sanborn

BLESSINGOFRECOGNITIONCOINS AND VETERANS, Father Kevin Fausz, CM

Presentation of Recognition Coins, Dr. Wallis Sanborn

Closing Remarks, Dr. Wallis Sanborn

(Special Thanks to VP of Fiance, Anthony Turrietta.)

If you are wondering what the meaning of the OLLU recognition coin is, then here is your answer. Dr. Wallis Sanborn sent out a poster with the following details. “A challenge coin is specially designed symbol that is given to someone to confirm membership is an organization or group and to honor a person for a special achievement. As a yellow ribbon campus, OLLU takes great pride in knowing that we serve our OLLU family members who are both active and former members of the armed forces.”

“In honoring the challenge coin tradition and the many accomplishments, OLLU has designed its own Military Recognition Coin to commemorate both military services and academic achievement. On one side of the coin being presented to you today, an eagle and the United States flag are depicted to represent your service to our country and to salute you as an honored member of the armed forces. The university’s core values of Community, Integrity, Trust, and Service also inscribed on this side of the coin. On the other side, the OLLU logo is depicted. Also, Higher Education, Higher Purpose is inscribed on the coin.”

