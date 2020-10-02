OLLU Student, Maia Orme, Speaks to San Antonio Students About Online Learning

Online learning has become very popular due to COVID-19. Some students are struggling to stay focused and organized with online learning. According to E Learning Industry, there are some tips to staying focused and organized. Some tips include staying motivated, building a study plan and having a dedicated study space.
OLLU student, Maia Orme, speaks to San Antonio students about their experience with online learning.
