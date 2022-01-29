SAN ANTONIO – In early January, Our Lady of the Lake University’s (OLLU) softball program established its new press box. The press box is dedicated to Sports Information Director (SID), Patty Constantin, in honor of her support of the athletics and softball program.

On January 15, a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiled the new press box. Constantin expressed her gratitude by saying, “My staff works hard and long hours covering all of our teams. Having the softball team dedicate this building to me and our staff is very humbling, and I thank them for this honor.”

On February 6, 2006, Constantin began her career at OLLU as the university’s news information officer. However, when the university announced the beginning of the intercollegiate athletics program, Constantin transitioned into her current role and is now responsible for promoting the athletic department.

Starting from the first softball season in 2009, Constantin has worked most home games, about 250 games total.

“Our sports information staff has braved through scorching sunlight and a few games have been played in freezing temperatures using a table and chairs out in the open,” Constantin said. “So, now having this awesome building is more welcome than I can say.”

Head softball coach Bruce Lennington was in entire agreement with the dedication, “The softball program chose to honor Patty to say thank you for the countless hours of work and dedication that she and her department performs on a daily basis.”

This is not the first upgrade for the revitalization of the softball field. Coach Lennington oversaw the revamp, including state-of-the-art fielding conditions, batting cages, dugouts, bleachers, and banners showing current and hall of fame players. The addition of the press box is to keep the electronics, sound system, and Sports Information Department warm, dry, and secure.

“We have completed all of the major projects for this year,” said Lennington. “Additional projects will be identified after the season and will be fundraised.”

For more information about this event, please visit ollusaintsahtletics.com.

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

There is no ads to display, Please add some