SAN ANTONIO- In response to the lack of representation of African-American people during Fiesta week, Gracie Poe and others founded the non-profit organization, Queen of Soul (QOS),according to the organization’s website.

This year, the organization has caught the attention of the Our Lady of the Lake University community as multimedia journalism student, Dailyn Mann, was named the 2022 QOS.

Mann is followed by winner, OLLU junior, Rebekah Wynn who held the QOS crown for the past two years.

Besides being involved with the QOS pageant, Mann is also the TV anchor for Lake Front News and is a women’s volleyball team member at OLLU.

Due to her busy schedule, Mann has often found it difficult to balance out the various responsibilities in her life.

“Being in the QOS pageant took a lot of my time and even more so now that I have been crowned Queen,” Mann said. “School ultimately comes first and it has been challenging juggling school, volleyball and QOS [practices].”

Though it was challenging for Mann to juggle all her interests, her loving support system made it easier for her to persevere.

“There are a lot of people I could thank, but the biggest is my grandmother, Wynell Mann,” Mann said. “She was not only my sponsor but my counselor and at times what felt like my personal assistant.”

Mann has also received support from her volleyball team and her coach, Scott Mattera.

“I would have been shocked if she didn’t [win QOS],” Mattera said. “She’s an amazing young woman and exactly who you would want to represent in your community.”

Mann continues her reign as QOS and will reign until March 2023.

For more information to get involved in the Queen of Soul, visit https://www.saqos.org.

