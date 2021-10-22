SAN ANTONIO – A new entertainment venue for students at Our Lady of the Lake University officially opened on Oct. 4, according to campus recreation coordinator Kyle Belback.

Blue Zone Arcade, located in the new Multicultural Activities and Recreation Center (MARC), recently known as the International Folk Culture Center, will open its doors as early as 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Students are welcome to enter and go up to the third floor of the MARC building and relax and have fun during their free time.

“I wanted another space on campus for students to congregate and hang out in between classes and after class and really just another spot to have fun and let loose a little bit,” Belback said.

There have been many different ideas on what to do with the empty space since before 2019, and nothing ever seemed to stick. Until Belback himself decided on the concept of an arcade room.

Equipped with bean bags, couches and video games, Blue Zone Arcade features the latest PCs such as Nintendo Switch and game boards where students can play the oldest of games such as Galaga. Other fun activities such as air hockey and darts are also available.

“The most important thing is to get it up and running, so students start to learn about it, and we can make those gradual improvements aesthetically throughout the school year,” Belback said.

For more information, please visit their website at ollusa.edu, call 210-528-6710 ext. 6710, or follow them on social media @OLLUCampusRec on Twitter and Facebook.

