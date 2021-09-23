SAN ANTONIO — Students at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) now have a third eating option which offers extended hours.

Located inside the University Wellness and Activity Center the new eatery, 24th Street Subs is open all day Monday thru Friday from 11 am to 8 pm. Making it convenient for students and staff to grab a bite during the hours the other dining options are closed. It opened fall semester 2021.

OLLU student-athlete Sofia Mora is excited about having a third dining option on campus which offers extended hours.

“It’s really nice to have another option to go there after practice or class to grab a quick sub and go,” Mora said. “As an OLLU soccer player, my practices are during community hour.”

Community hour is the prime lunch hour for students to grab a bite to eat before head the their afternoon classes. The two other dining areas are The Saint’s Café and Sister Annie B’s located in Main Building.

The Saint’s Cafe offers different home — style cooked meals each day. There is a vegetarian option available should any individual prefer. This section of the cafeteria also includes a large seating area for individuals to dine in. On the opposing side, Sister Annie B’s offers the same variety of choices every day. Individuals may choose from a selection of burgers, burritos, bowls and more. There is limited seating available on this side of the cafeteria. A Starbucks is also located in that area.

24th Street Subs allows you to custom make your perfect sub or order one off their menu.

Students are raving about if and some fan favorites already are the Italian and chicken buffalo subs.

“Oh ten out of ten they are fantastic, I would personally recommend the chicken buffalo, it is top tier,” Mora said.

Other items offered include a chicken Cesar, a BLT, The Saint’s Club and The Triple Double. They offer salads and wraps.

“The sandwiches can be made into a salad and it’s huge,” said Student Affairs Administrative Assistant Melissa Franco. “My favorite is the Italian sub.”

24th Street Subs are open till 8 pm making it an easy choice to grab a bit for dinner without having to leave campus or for those working late on campus.

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

There is no ads to display, Please add some