OLLU March Madness Bracket Challenge

Lake Front Reporter, Sophia Mora, expands on the details surrounding OLLU’s new March Madness Bracket Challenge.

On March 16, Campus Recreation Coordinator Kyle Belback sent out an announcement that revealed OLLU would host a March Madness bracket challenge through Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) for the 2021 (NCAA) Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The ESPN bracket challenge was offered to all OLLU students. No basketball knowledge or experience was required.

Competitors could build their bracket in any method they preferred. Students were also able to enter as a group or individually. The winning prize included bragging rights and a Raising Cane’s gift card.

Belback said that it is a very inclusive event that anyone can participate in.

