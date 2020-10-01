OLLU launches the Ruben M. and Verónica Salazar-Escobedo school of mass communication and theater

Amadeo Rivas 2 weeks ago 1 min read Share this:TweetMoreEmailPrint Our Lady of the Lake University hosted the mass and blessing for the new Salazar Escobedo school of mass communication in theater. This is thanks to the $2.1 million gift from Veronica Salazar Escobedo and her husband Ruben Escobedo. It is going to be located on the second floor of the main building, the school will feature the Veronica Salazar media center which is a state of the art multimedia production center which opened in 2016. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous Viral videos that celebrate October 1Next OLLU HONORS THE DONORS OF THE NEW RUBEN M. AND VERONICA SLAZAR-ESCOBEDO SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION AND THEATER Leave a Reply Cancel reply More Stories OLLU News 1 min read Hispanic Heritage Month 5 days ago Lake Front News OLLU News 1 min read OLLU Launches New School 7 days ago Jacob Lara OLLU News 1 min read OLLU Student, Maia Orme, Speaks to San Antonio Students About Online Learning 2 weeks ago maorme
