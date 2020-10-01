October 13, 2020

OLLU launches the Ruben M. and Verónica Salazar-Escobedo school of mass communication and theater

Amadeo Rivas 2 weeks ago 1 min read
Our Lady of the Lake University hosted the mass and blessing for the new Salazar Escobedo school of mass communication in theater. This is thanks to the $2.1 million gift from Veronica Salazar Escobedo and her husband Ruben Escobedo. It is going to be located on the second floor of the main building, the school will feature the Veronica Salazar media center which is a state of the art multimedia production center which opened in 2016.

