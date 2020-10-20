OLLU Launches News School

With a $2.1 million gift from Verónica Salazar-Escobedo (BA Spanish ʼ65) and her husband Rubén M. Escobedo, Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) has launched the Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication and Theater.

Located on the second floor of Main Building, the new school features the Verónica Salazar Media Center, a state-of-the-art, multimedia production center that opened in 2016 with funds from the first phase of the $2.1 million gift.

