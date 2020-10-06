October 13, 2020

Lake Front News

OLLU Launches New School

Jacob Lara 7 days ago 1 min read

With a $2.1 million gift from Verónica Salazar-Escobedo (BA Spanish ʼ65) and her husband Rubén M. Escobedo, Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) has launched the Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication and Theater. 

