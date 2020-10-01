October 13, 2020

OLLU Launches New School

Sophia Mora 2 weeks ago 1 min read
Our Lafy of the Lake University hosted the mass and blessing for the new Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication and Theater. This was made possible with a generous $2.1 million gift from Verónica Salazar-Escobedo and her husband Rubén M. Escobedo. Located on the second floor of Main Building, the new school features the Verónica Salazar Media Center, a state-of-the-art, multimedia production center that opened in 2016 with funds from the first phase of the $2.1 million gift.

