By Daisy Cantwell

SAN ANTONIO – ​In the past few weeks, Our Lady of the Lake University ​(OLLU) has worked diligently to prepare for Easter. San Antonio locals and their families have already taken advantage of some of the big events hosted by ​the university.

OLLU held the annual Confetti Run on April 1st and followed with an Easter egg hunt April 2nd on the university grounds. Parents celebrated with their children as they competed against others to find the most eggs. Food was plentiful, and the Easter egg decorating was a hit with many attendees.

5K Confetti run on OLLU campus.

“This year was by far the best event OLLU has held for Easter,” OLLU student Megan Montalvo said. “The egg hunt was so entertaining to watch, and the food was great. Excitement was in the air, and I am ready for the Easter holiday!”

The OLLU Alumni Association sold Easter baskets over the last couple of weeks to people who wanted to simplify their Holiday giving. The OLLU Alumni Association offered both pickup and delivery options, and each basket contained a variety of items.

Due to the Easter holiday for the university, Sunday Mass will not be held on campus on Sunday, April 17. The OLLU community has been invited to join university chaplain Fr. Kevin Fausz for Easter Sunday Mass at one of his three parishes: 8 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 9 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, or 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. The university community may also join the sisters of Divine Providence in their 11 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass. Both the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses will be livestreamed on Facebook.

“I am really looking forward to Mass. It’s an exciting day! Jesus has risen,” Montalvo said.

If you are interested in learning more about Easter events held on the OLLU campus visit the site below.

Our Lady of the Lake University (ollusa.edu)

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

There is no ads to display, Please add some