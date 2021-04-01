OLLU Mass Communications Department offers principles of Monopoly this fall

Advising week for 2021 summer and fall courses opens Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) English department is offering two new courses for students who enjoy boardgames and playing charades.

Principles of Monopoly (ENGL-0401) and Introduction to Charades (ENGL-5653) will be opened starting in the fall semester of 2021.

Registration for these courses must be consulted first with an advisor before signing up.

Introduction to Charades (ENGL-5653) will count as an elective for freshmen to senior level students. Those interested in taking Principles of Monopoly (ENGL-0401) are required to have completed ENGL-3337 or ENGL-1313.

Learning objectives for both courses have a purpose to focus on strategic gameplay and coordination.

For those interested in adding either course to their fall 2021 schedule, please be sure you meet the completed course requirements.

Online learning for both of these classes has not yet been confirmed and the professors to teach these courses remains TBA.

Once the details have been decided a mass email will be sent with more details and information.

Lake Front News will be updating our website with more details to come.

See the first letter of every paragraph for more details.

