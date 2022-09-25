Breaking News

A picture is worth 1,000 words and free

 

SAN ANTONIO – The McNay Art Museum will host a free admission “OLLU Day” on Sept. 8 due to Our Lady of the Lake University’s (OLLU) Board Chair Emeritus Bruce Flohr and his wife, Janet Flohr’s donation to the 2022-2023 McNay Partnership.

Thanks to the generous donation from the Flohr’s, the McNay Art Museum, located at 6000 N New Braunfels Ave., will be hosting their “OLLU day” on Sept. 8 with free admission all day, a guided tour at 3 p.m. and starting at 6 p.m., live music and food trucks. 

Coming from someone who is very committed to the Visual and New Media Arts program, I think that the partnership is amazing,” OLLU junior visual and new media arts major, Deanna Tarango said. “Not only does this bring a more community-like engagement, but it also encourages students to be more indulged in the arts, a subject inviting of everyone. I think that regardless of your area of study, it will definitely be an experience anyone can enjoy.

The McNay offers a unique art museum experience throughout the 25-acre campus. The museum features more than 22,000 works, including 19th- through 21st-Century European and American paintings, sculptures and photographs, Medieval and Renaissance Art and The Tobin Collection of Theater Arts.

I think it’s really important for students to visit and invest themselves in places like McNay,” Tarango said. “It’s an easy way to be relaxed and comfortable while simultaneously being able to enjoy the aesthetic of the pieces available all around for viewing. It’s places like these where you can be inspired or take a breather from your daily routine.

 

Along with the event itself, OLLU students, faculty and staff will be able to enjoy the McNay Art Museum year-round, with complimentary admission (excluding paid exhibitions). An OLLU photo ID will be required for entry. 

For more information, visit the museum website at https://www.mcnayart.org/.

 


