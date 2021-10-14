SAN ANTONIO – As confetti rained down on Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), runners of all ages and from all over Texas, made their way to OLLU’s Confetti 5K Run and Walk finish line.

Avid runner and data entry clerk at Faye Webb Elementary in Corpus Christi, Texas, Angie Trevino, was excited to run again.

“There’s nothing like the feeling of getting out there and running,” Trevino said. “Sometimes it’s even better when it’s for a good cause.”

The Confetti 5K Run and Walk helps raise money for scholarships for OLLU students. Race organizer and Director of Campus and Community Engagement at OLLU, Elizabeth Longoria explains the benefits of creating and hosting a 5K.

“Every university should have a 5K, especially to benefit their students for scholarships,” Longoria said. “It’s fun, there’s a lot of people that participate.”

As the race came to an end, Trevino had this to say about her experience.

“I started out slow, but then eventually I sped up. I didn’t finish at the top 3, but hey that’s ok,” Trevino said. “My goal was just to finish, and I did.”

Longoria was pleased to have many runners come out and participate.

“San Antonio has a big running world runners don’t care if it’s raining, runners don’t care of it’s cold,” Longoria said. “They will come and they will participate.”

Runners who missed this year’s 5K will get the opportunity to sign up and run in the next Confetti 5K Run and Walk next April.

