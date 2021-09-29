Having been canceled or postpone due to COVID-19, the 5K Confetti Run is scheduled for the first Saturday in October.

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) will host their annual 5 Kilometer (5K) Confetti Run/Walk to benefit student scholarships on Oct. 2, with a virtual participation option available for those who wish to social distance. The race will begin at 9:00 in the morning.

This year’s race will take place Saturday, Oct. 2, in front of OLLU’s Main Building. Registration and packet pickup will begin at 7:30 am, followed by the Kids Run at 8:30.

In April 2017, OLLU held the inaugural Confetti Run. Originally established to raise funds for scholarships for students, the Confetti Run became an annual event at OLLU as the second annual run was in April 2018 and the third in April 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Confetti Run was postponed to Oct. of that year. However, the event became completely virtual that fall to ensure the safety of the participants because COVID-19 was still a high risk.

“It is important to have a virtual option for those who prefer to run at their own time, especially now during this time where many people do not feel safe due to COVID-19,” said Elizabeth Longoria, director of campus and community engagement for OLLU. “They still receive all the goodies and the finisher’s medal.”

The packet for participants will include a T-shirt, a customized bib and a medal.

Runners participating in the 2019 Confetti Run at OLLU. Credits: OLLU Confetti 5k Run/Walk Facebook

In April 2021, the race was also postponed, but this time it will return to being a live event on Oct. 2, 2021, with an option to join virtually. The race typically has over a thousand participants, but the 2021 Confetti Run will max out at six hundred participants to aid in social distancing and ensure safety. The race will also begin in waves to help with social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations and restrooms will be available for handwashing.

OLLU alumni Baye Polansky participated in the run her freshman and sophomore years.

“My freshman year, I got to run in the race,” Polansky said. “That was a unique experience because it was my first 5K run.”

In Polansky’s sophomore year, she participated as a volunteer as a confetti popper at the finish line.

“I had a really enjoyable time both years, and I would definitely do it again,” Polansky said. “I had a great time cheering the runners on, and it was fun to hang out with my teammates and the rest of the volunteers.”

If anyone would like to register, please click the this link: confetti run. Or email elongoria@ollusa.edu.

Additional race information can be found at http://www.ollusa.edu/5k.

Registration Fees

$35 – Ends Sept. 18, 2021

$40 – Ends Oct. 1, 2021

$45 – Race Day and Virtual Run

Run/Walk Date and Location

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

Our Lady of the Lake University

Main Building, Front Walk

411 S.W. 24th Street

San Antonio, Texas 78207



Race Day Schedule

7:30 a.m.- Registration and Packet pickup

8:30 a.m. – Kids Run Begins

9 a.m.- Race Begins

10:30 a.m.- Awards



Packet Includes:

T-shirt, customized bib and finisher medal

Awards

First overall Female/Male

Top 3 Female/Male in the following age groups:

1-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39,40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+

