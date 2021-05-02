OLLU baseball ranks in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) baseball team ranked in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the first time in Saints history.

Following a four-game sweep against league leader Louisiana State University-Shreveport (LSUS) on March 26 – 27, the Saints set the longest winning streak in OLLU baseball history with eight consecutive wins.

Defeating the LSUS Pilots not only moved the Saints to the top of the conference rankings, but the win also secured the team the No. 21 ranking in the NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Head Coach, Bryan Aughney said that he believes the ranking has proved that it is a total team effort.

