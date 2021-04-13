OLLU baseball makes history

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) baseball team ranked in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the first time in Saints history.

Following a four-game sweep against league leader Louisiana State University-Shreveport (LSUS) on March 26 – 27, the Saints set the longest winning streak in OLLU baseball history with eight consecutive wins.

“It’s a nice recognition for the guys,” said Bryan Aughney, OLLU baseball head coach. “Our hard work is getting recognized, but we can’t be satisfied.”

Defeating the LSUS Pilots not only moved the Saints to the top of the conference rankings, but the win also secured the team the No. 21 ranking in the NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

As a result of the Saints’ No. 21 ranking, the Pilots dropped from No. 13 out of the Top 25.

Aughney said that he believes the ranking has proved that it is a total team effort.

“With our season getting cut short last year due to COVID when being ranked was in our near sight, I think this year set the ground for us,” said Matthew Klarr, junior on the OLLU baseball team. “I think we need to keep the same energy we started to develop and not let it interfere with the ultimate goal of winning conference.”

Klarr said that it has been awesome to watch the team develop over the past two years and he is excited to see how things unfold in the future.

The Saints have eight regular season conference games left to play before they compete in the conference tournament May 6 – 10.

