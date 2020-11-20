November 19, 2020

November campus shutdown is imminent

Amadeo Rivas 36 mins ago 1 min read

With the fall semester reaching thanksgiving in a matter of weeks, ollu students begin preparation to completely move to online classes after the fall break, as ollu plans a campus shut down.

Since many students are leaving to spend time with their families the school plans on moving to online classes in order to prevent any surge in covid cases. So far there has only been one confirmed case in august.

Currently there is no development in a plan for the 2021 spring semester, but with a recent announcement from Pfizer Incorporated about a new vaccine there might be hope yet.

